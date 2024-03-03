The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 3, 2024
Arrest made after sexual assault in Calumet Heights

Police responded to reports of an ongoing sexual assault and found a person allegedly assaulting and beating a 24-year-old woman. The person was arrested and the victim was taken to Trinity Hospital in fair condition for facial injuries.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police on Sunday arrested a person who was allegedly found sexually assaulting a woman in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

Police responded to reports of an ongoing sexual assault and found the person assaulting and

beating a 24-year-old woman, authorities said. The person was arrested, and the woman was taken to Trinity Hospital in fair condition for facial injuries.

The assault is still under investigation.

