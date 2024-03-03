Arrest made after sexual assault in Calumet Heights
Police responded to reports of an ongoing sexual assault and found a person allegedly assaulting and beating a 24-year-old woman. The person was arrested and the victim was taken to Trinity Hospital in fair condition for facial injuries.
Police on Sunday arrested a person who was allegedly found sexually assaulting a woman in Calumet Heights on the South Side.
The assault is still under investigation.
