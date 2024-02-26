The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 26, 2024

Girl, 16, sexually assaulted on Purple Line train, Chicago police say

First responders were called to the CTA’s Howard Station, 7519 N. Paulina St., about 5 p.m. Saturday, when the victim alerted 911.

 
SHARE Girl, 16, sexually assaulted on Purple Line train, Chicago police say
police.jpeg

Police were questioning a 27-year-old man after a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on a Purple Line train over the weekend.

The victim boarded a city-bound Purple Line train about 5 p.m Saturday when a man approached, sat down next to her and asked her if she wanted to smoke and for her telephone number, police said.

After she said no, the man put his hands on her waist, "cornered" her and sexually assaulted her, police said.

Once the train pulled into the Howard Station she disembarked and gave police a detailed description of the alleged attacker. A 27-year-old man was then arrested after being found still on board the train, which had been stopped because of the attack, police said.

No charges have been announced.

Next Up In News
Longtime Cook County tax appeal commissioner faces big-money push to replace him
In House Democratic primary, Rep. Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia challenged from the right by Ald. Raymond Lopez
Northwestern issues all clear after active threat warning
Chicago’s second mass shooting in a day leaves 3 dead, 1 wounded in Chatham
Officials identify man found shot in vacant Englewood lot
Man in vehicle shot, wounded in Gold Coast
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Husband shows affection for dog but not for me
He seems to have changed after almost 20 years together.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Editorials
Chicago police will be out of schools next fall. It’s up to the district to make the move work.
The 39 high schools that have kept their school resource officers must come up with alternative plans, after a Board of Education vote that antagonized some local school councils, elected officials and others who wanted to keep LSCs in control of the matter.
By CST Editorial Board
 
RESCUE-022324-3.jpg
Editorials
When two women rescued a CTA Green Line commuter, it showed the best of Chicago’s spirit in action
The commuter, dangling from the Green Line train tracks, jumped into the bed of Chiquita Martin and Marcella Lockett’s pickup truck. The two good Samaritans deserve praise for their quick thinking to save the woman.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Georgia_mug.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, Feb. 26, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Screen Shot 2024-02-25 at 11.28.00 PM.png
News
Northwestern issues all clear after active threat warning
Shortly after 11 p.m., the university said police were on scene near 70 Arts Circle Drive investigating reports of an active threat. About 11:44, police issued an all clear, saying no one had been shot.
By Violet Miller
 