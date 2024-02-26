Girl, 16, sexually assaulted on Purple Line train, Chicago police say
First responders were called to the CTA’s Howard Station, 7519 N. Paulina St., about 5 p.m. Saturday, when the victim alerted 911.
Police were questioning a 27-year-old man after a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on a Purple Line train over the weekend.
The victim boarded a city-bound Purple Line train about 5 p.m Saturday when a man approached, sat down next to her and asked her if she wanted to smoke and for her telephone number, police said.
After she said no, the man put his hands on her waist, "cornered" her and sexually assaulted her, police said.
Once the train pulled into the Howard Station she disembarked and gave police a detailed description of the alleged attacker. A 27-year-old man was then arrested after being found still on board the train, which had been stopped because of the attack, police said.
No charges have been announced.
