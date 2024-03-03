Unseasonably warm weather greets thousands taking the annual Polar Plunge

The Polar Plunge into Lake Michigan is usually an annual demonstration of true grit for Chicagoans.

And while outdoor temperatures rose to the low 60s for Sunday's plunge, participants said the 37-degree water made it a shivery experience.

"At first it was cold, and then you get in, and it's still cold," said Oscar Gutierrez, who wore an inflatable dinosaur. "But it was totally worth it."

Over 5,000 people took a dip for the yearly benefit for Special Olympics Chicago and Special Children’s Charities programs. Organizers said it was the largest turnout in the event's 24-year history, raising $1.9 million.

Some longtime participants said it was one of the warmest plunges in the event's history.

The Shannon Rovers, swigging Guinness and Miller Lite before the event started, led the first charge into the water, bagpipes and drums in hand, playing, "When the Saints Go Marching In."

Flanked by supporters, Mayor Brandon Johnson and his son Owen jump into Lake Michigan for the 24th annual Chicago Polar Plunge. “Whether you came to jump in or just watch me freeze, I’m glad you’re out here,” the mayor said. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Mayor Brandon Johnson, in his first plunge, collapsed into his son Owen's arms and the incoming waves, without completely going underwater.

"Whether you came to jump in or just watch me freeze, I'm glad you're out here," Johnson told the crowd before the plunge.

The cast of TV's "Chicago Med," "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D." ran into the water. Ald. Nicole Lee (11th) fully committed and fell backwards into a wave.

Ald. Nicole Lee (11th) fully commits to the cold water and jumps backward into Lake Michigan. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Else Kelly, a drummer with the Shannon Rovers who has taken the plunge for the last 17 years, said the warm weather made for an enjoyable day, but it was not as challenging as in years past.

"It's not a true Polar Plunge if they're not breaking ice off the shoreline," Kelly said.

Some of her bandmates have family members with special needs, she said.

"It hits home for us to play for that community because everyone deserves to be recognized, inspired, no matter what your capabilities are," Kelly said.

More than 5,000 people turned out for Sunday’s Polar Plunge at North Avenue Beach; organizers say it was the largest turnout in the event’s history. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Among the more creative costumes were a flock of eagles, a pack of crayons, a school of fish, a bunch of bananas and the cast of characters from "Shrek" and the "Wizard of Oz," including Dorothy's house.

Some were more daring, sprinting into the water and crashing into the waves. Others dragged their feet to the water and hardly got their toes wet.

People jump into Lake Michigan for the 24th annual Chicago Polar Plunge. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Elena Diventi and her friends dressed in ball gowns and suits in honor of her brother, Bradley, who plays basketball in a Special Olympics program. The group has been plunging for three years.

Last year, their costume theme was classic '80s wear. "This year we were like, let's get fancy," said Diventi, of Downers Grove.

Diventi regularly did cold plunges for her mental health before learning about the Polar Plunge and assembling a group of friends to join her.

"It's exhilarating," Diventi said. "There's something about the magic of the water of Lake Michigan that makes you just feel like you're part of something bigger."

People jump into Lake Michigan for the 24th annual Chicago Polar Plunge. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Plungers wore costumes with themes. The Shannon Rovers led the Polar Plunge, playing “When the Saints Go Marching In.” Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times