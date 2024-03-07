African lion cub at Lincoln Park Zoo recovering after successful spinal surgery

A 1-year-old African lion cub at Lincoln Park Zoo is recovering after undergoing spinal surgery Tuesday.

Lomelok underwent surgery at MedVet Chicago animal hospital this week to address a herniated disc in his spine, the zoo said. The operation was successful, and he is currently recovering at Pepper Family Wildlife Center.

“Surgery was as successful as we could have hoped, and now we turn our focus to the long road to recovery ahead of Lomelok," said Kathryn Gamble, the zoo's director of veterinary services.

Lomelok underwent spinal surgery Tuesday at MedVet Chicago animal hospital. Christopher Bijalba / Lincoln Park Zoo

The animal care team had first noticed some mobility issues in the cub when he began walking at only a few weeks old. Last May his condition progressed, and he underwent a procedure where he was diagnosed with a narrowing of the channels that carry nerves from the spine to his legs, a condition known as stenosis, the zoo said.

It has been less than 24 hours since African lion cub Lomelok returned to the zoo from his surgery at MedVet Chicago. Lomelok recovered from anesthesia and ate enthusiastically which are important milestones. https://t.co/lwHJVHTX3L — Lincoln Park Zoo (@lincolnparkzoo) March 7, 2024

The issues were initially addressed with medication. However, last month Lomelok was showing signs of increased mobility problems and lethargy. He was given an MRI, and the slipped disc was spotted near the stenosis, according to the zoo.

“We’re so proud of our dedicated team of animal care experts who have shepherded Lomelok throughout this entire process,” Cassandra Kutilek, the zoo's curator of large mammals and carnivores said. “With sleeping bags and extra coffee in tow, the care team is observing Lomelok 24/7 to ensure he is comfortable and surpassing milestones.”

Lomelok will be out of view to the public for the foreseeable future, the zoo said.