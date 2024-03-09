CPD officers hurt in Far South Side crash

At least two Chicago police officers were hospitalized after a crash that happened while they were responding to a call in the Morgan Park neighborhood late Friday.
The officers had their lights flashing while they were southbound in the 10700 block of South Western Avenue shortly before midnight, when they hit a car going west on 107th Street, police said.
An unspecified number of officers were taken to nearby hospitals in good condition with minor injuries, police said. The woman driving the other vehicle declined medical attention.
Police were investigating the crash Saturday morning.
