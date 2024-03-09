The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 9, 2024
CPD officers hurt in Far South Side crash

A woman in the other vehicle involved in the crash declined medical attention.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A Chicago police uniform. File photo.

At least two Chicago police officers were hospitalized in a Morgan Park crash late Friday.

At least two Chicago police officers were hospitalized after a crash that happened while they were responding to a call in the Morgan Park neighborhood late Friday.

The officers had their lights flashing while they were southbound in the 10700 block of South Western Avenue shortly before midnight, when they hit a car going west on 107th Street, police said.

An unspecified number of officers were taken to nearby hospitals in good condition with minor injuries, police said. The woman driving the other vehicle declined medical attention.

Police were investigating the crash Saturday morning.

