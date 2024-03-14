Two Wheaton Warrenville South teens face battery charges after fight at school
Wheaton police officials said two teenage boys were charged with aggravated battery on public property following an investigation into the Feb. 28 fight.
Two Wheaton Warrenville South High School students are facing felony battery charges after a fight at the school late last month sent a third teen to the hospital.
A video of the fight was turned over to police as part of the investigation.
The pair have not returned to school and appeared in juvenile court in DuPage County on March 7.
According to police, the injured student was taken to the hospital for treatment. It’s unknown if he was admitted or released after receiving initial care.
For more on this story, go to Dailyherald.com.
