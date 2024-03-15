The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 15, 2024
Boy, 17, stabbed multiple times during fight in Loop

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was stabbed multiple times Thursday night in the Loop in the 100 block of State Street at around 10 p.m., Chicago police said.

No one is in custody.

