Boy, 17, stabbed multiple times during fight in Loop

A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was stabbed multiple times Thursday night in the Loop, Chicago police said.
The boy got into a fight with someone he knows in the 100 block of State Street at around 10 p.m. police said.
He was then stabbed repeatedly in his chest and back and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, according to police.
No one is in custody.
The Latest
Carmen Ollarves y su marido Tomás Alvarado llegaron a Chicago desde Venezuela hace casi dos años. Para recordar su país, suelen preparar un platillo de pasta inspirado en las comunidades italianas de Venezuela.
Carmen Ollarves and her husband Tomás Alvarado came to Chicago from Venezuela by way of Peru almost two years ago. They often make a pasta dish inspired by the Italian communities of Venezuela.
The woman, an alcoholic, had falsely accused her father of abusing her during childhood.
Artists Miguel Del Real and Diske Uno painted a celebration of Mexican culture, history and spirituality.
In more than a dozen interviews about Preckwinkle, allies and rivals describe a “masterful” politician and how she’s held onto power.