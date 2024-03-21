Illinois driver services offices affected by nationwide ‘network outage’

All driver services facilities in Illinois and nationwide were affected by a “network outage” Thursday, the Illinois Secretary of State's office announced.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said all facilities “across the country” were down in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We are currently experiencing a nationwide network outage at our DMV facilities," Giannoulias wrote in the post.

⚠ ADVISORY: We are currently experiencing a nationwide network outage at our DMV facilities. All DMVs across the country are currently down.



Please call us at 800-252-8980 before you visit our DMVs, as these circumstances may impact operating hours or services. pic.twitter.com/1FMcJytBzf — Secretary Alexi Giannoulias (@ILSecOfState) March 21, 2024

Hours and services may be affected by the outage, so the Secretary of State’s office is urging people to call (800) 252-8980 before going to a driver services center.

The Secretary of State’s Office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.