The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 21, 2024
News Chicago Metro/State

Illinois driver services offices affected by nationwide ‘network outage’

The Illinois Secretary of State’s office is asking people to call (800) 252-8980 before going to a driver services center.

By  Violet Miller
   
SHARE Illinois driver services offices affected by nationwide ‘network outage’
The Secretary of State’s office in Deerfield.

Driver services offices in Illinois and nationwide were affected Thursday by a “network outage,” the Illinois Secretary of State said.

Neil Steinberg/Sun-Times file

All driver services facilities in Illinois and nationwide were affected by a “network outage” Thursday, the Illinois Secretary of State's office announced.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said all facilities “across the country” were down in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We are currently experiencing a nationwide network outage at our DMV facilities," Giannoulias wrote in the post.

Hours and services may be affected by the outage, so the Secretary of State’s office is urging people to call (800) 252-8980 before going to a driver services center.

The Secretary of State’s Office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related

Next Up In News
Chicago cops facing serious discipline can take cases to arbitrator, but judge says hearings should be public
Chicago airports expect spring break travel surge
Boy, 16, charged with killing three in Chatham shooting, including 14-year-old
Mayor Brandon Johnson losing his savvy chief of staff after less than a year in office
Johnson doubles down, appoints official negligent in Little Village dust storm debacle to run Buildings Department
DNA evidence helps Barrington Hills police ID victim in grisly 1979 death
The Latest
Inspired Home Show
Columnists
Inspired Home Show, umm, inspires
As an admirer of tangible objects — they have such solidity compared to the evanescent flapping luna moths of words — I like to go to the show, whatever it’s called, to revel in bowls and cups, mops and sponges.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Northwestern radio voice Dave Eanet (right), with analyst Billy McKinney.
Sports Media
Dave Eanet knows meaning of Northwestern’s latest appearance in NCAA Tournament
“This was something that people around here used to dream about doing one time,” said Eanet, the radio voice for Northwestern basketball. “And now we’re doing it on a regular basis.” The Wildcats face Florida Atlantic on Friday (11:15 a.m., CBS 2, 720-AM).
By Jeff Agrest
 
MeachamGill1.jpeg
Blackhawks
Inside the Blackhawks’ process for challenging goals: Camera angles, radios and eagle-eye vision
Hawks video coaches and offside gurus Matt Meacham and Adam Gill have helped coach Luke Richardson go 13-2 in challenges during his tenure so far. How they do it behind the scenes is a process to behold.
By Ben Pope
 
Richard Guidice, executive director of the city’s Office of Emergency Management &amp; Communications, speaks at a September 2022 news conference. He’s retiring.
City Hall
Mayor Brandon Johnson losing his savvy chief of staff after less than a year in office
The appointment of City Hall lifer Rich Guidice sent a reassuring message to those most fearful of the most progressive mayor in Chicago history. But now, Guidice, who has seen Chicago through countless protests and special events, is abandoning ship before seeing Chicago through the Democratic National Convention in August.
By Fran Spielman
 
A dust cloud from a smokestack implosion blanketed part of Little Village on April 11, 2020.
Environment
Johnson doubles down, appoints official negligent in Little Village dust storm debacle to run Buildings Department
Marlene Hopkins was the Buildings Department official in charge of reviewing plans for the 2020 Crawford coal plant implosion that blanketed the Southwest Side community in dust.
By Brett Chase and Lauren FitzPatrick
 