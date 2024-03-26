The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Students at Southland College Prep honor historically Black sororities with step show performance

On Wednesday, female students will be participating in ‘Step N’ Herstory,’ a dance performance incorporating footsteps, handclaps and spoken word representing the team work and camaraderie of sororities.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
Students representing four sororities practice a group step during dress rehearsal at Southland College Prep Charter High School at 4601 Sauk Trail in Richton Park, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Students participating in the Step showcase will be representing the four Divine Nine sororities—Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Students representing four sororities practice a group step during dress rehearsal Tuesday at Southland College Prep Charter High School in Richton Park. The teams representing sororities will perform Wednesday evening.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

In only a few hours, 31 students at Southland College Prep will be stepping on stage to honor four historically Black sororities during Women's History Month.

On Wednesday, female students will be participating in "Step N' Herstory," a step performance representing the sororities —  Alpha Kappa Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta, Zeta Phi Beta and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority.

For several years, female students had asked their teachers and administrators about creating their own step team — the school already had a male student step team, the Kappa League.

Danielle Epson, English department chair and member of Zeta Phi Beta, approached Southland CEO Blondean Davis about putting a female team together and was given the green light.

In October, auditions were held for female students who wished to be a part of the showcase. Students who made the team were able to choose which of the four sororities they wished to represent. Sorority members worked on teaching students how to step.

Stepping is a form of percussive dance in African American culture in which the entire body is used as an instrument. Dancers will use their body by creating rhythms and sounds through a mixture of footsteps, spoken word and hand claps.

HERSTORY-032724-16.JPG
Students representing four sororities practice a group step Tuesday during dress rehearsal at Southland College Prep Charter High School at 4601 Sauk Trail in Richton Park. Students participating in the Step showcase will be representing the four Divine Nine sororities—Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
"They [students] had been asking about it for years before we were even actually able to bring it to fruition, so they’re really excited about it," Epson, 43, said. "I feel like they’re getting a true sense of sisterhood and they’re working together and learning discipline. It’s really good to also see the students who aren’t involved get excited and cheering them on."

Kelly Barksdale, a junior, said that since joining the team she's been able to build bonds with other female students while also learning more about what each sorority represents.

"We’ve gotten to make new friendships with people we wouldn’t normally talk to at school and get to know teachers a bit more outside of the classroom," she said.

Epson said she's noticed changes in the students since they began practicing.

“They’ve come a long way," Epson said. "All these months you can definitely see the evolution. They’re more confident in themselves and don’t get so discouraged."

Throughout the journey, the students say they've gotten to know more about the sororities and are considering joining one when they get to college.

"I knew I wanted to pledge, but I didn’t know what I wanted to pledge," said junior Janessa Ravazee. "I come from a family of mostly Deltas and AKAs, but we’ve gotten to learn more about each sorority."

Many students, families and members of the Divine 9 — the four sororities and five fraternities — will attend the performance at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Southland College Prep, 4601 Sauk Trail, in south suburban Richton Park,

"I’m going to be nervous until it’s over, but I'm excited to see their hard work," Epson said.

