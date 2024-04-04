The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 4, 2024
News Money Chicago

Chicago tortilla factory workers claim victory. Laid-off workers recalled early.

Workers at Authentico Foods claimed the layoff was retaliation for organizing and complaints about working conditions.

By  Jessica Ma
   
SHARE Chicago tortilla factory workers claim victory. Laid-off workers recalled early.
Authentico Foods at 4545 S. Tripp Ave. on the Southwest Side.

Authentico Foods, 4545 S. Tripp Ave., makes tortilla chips, tamales and other food items under the El Ranchero and La Guadalupana brands.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

Laid-off workers are claiming victory after Authentico Foods called them back to work April 8, a week earlier than planned.

The tortilla and tamale company laid off 60 factory workers across three production sites as of Monday and planned to resume production April 15. The workers claimed the layoffs were retaliation for organizing after they delivered letters to discuss working conditions.

“I see this as a win for workers. It's representative of our power and our unity,” said Carmen Julia Cruz, translated by José Uribe of Arise Chicago, a workers' rights organization.

Workers rallied in front of the company’s headquarters Monday, calling for a return to work. Machine operator Aldo Jiménez said workers sent the company a “powerful message,” which led to the early return.

“Everything that's happened up to this point has crystallized the fact that our fight is necessary,” Jiménez said as translated by Uribe.

Workers said they will continue to organize for better conditions. They want more competitive pay and for Authentico Foods to "prioritize workplace safety" such as the proper use of chemical agents.

“At the heart of everything, for me, was a desire to be treated with professionalism and respect,” Jiménez said.

Alejandro Castro, CEO of Authentico Foods, said in a statement the company does not “comment on employee concerns and internal company operations.”

“We have an open-door policy through which our employees are welcome and encouraged to discuss and resolve their concerns with management,” Castro said.

The company notified workers of the layoff by handing out letters as they left work March 27. The company cited “an excess of inventory and limited purchase orders for the next few weeks.”

Arise Chicago said the company’s actions may violate employment laws. Workers filed a retaliation charge with the National Labor Relations Board on March 28.

The weeklong layoff without pay was hard on workers, Cruz said. Cruz, who sends money to family in Mexico, said she “struggled to make ends meet.”

“I didn't have the money saved up or the adequate planning to go a week without pay,” Cruz said. “It was a very big impact for me.”

In an email to workers Wednesday, Authentico Foods apologized for the lack of notice. They said the change of course was due to clients requesting expedited delivery and an increase in orders.

“We also want to reassure personnel that every effort is being made to avoid the need for short-term layoffs in the future,” the email said.

But workers worry another layoff will happen.

“We're coming out on the other side of this victorious,” Cruz said. “It's also why it is going to be important for us to continue being united and continuing to organize.”

Next Up In News
Another Starbucks in Chicago wins union vote, becoming the 23rd location in Illinois to unionize
Johnson to Biden: Long-term undocumented immigrants deserve work permits, too
Man, 63, fatally injured while working at West Side pumping station
Sean Tyler proved his innocence but the trauma of wrongful murder conviction has become its own sentence
Body found near water filtration plant in South Shore
Chicago-area solar eclipse hunters plan trek south to take in totality: ‘You have to experience it’
The Latest
CFD1.JPG
Chicago
Man, 63, fatally injured while working at West Side pumping station
The man, who was not a city employee, was likely electrocuted, according to Chicago fire officials.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Jaden McDaniels
Bulls
Bulls keep Javonte Green in the mix, signing him for rest of the season
The Green deal doesn’t change the landscape of the Eastern Conference by any means, but it could be the difference of the Bulls failing short in the play-in games or surviving them.
By Joe Cowley
 
One Earth Film Festival
Events
One Earth Film Festival
The 13th annual One Earth Film Festival returns April 17 to 23 with in-person and virtual screenings across the Chicago area.
By Sun-Times Marketing
 
Reginald Henderson (right) speaks to reporters at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Thursday, March 16, 2023 after Judge Erica Reddick order a hearing on whether to grant a certificate of innocence to Henderson and his brother, Sean Tyler, based on claims they were tortured by police and framed for a 1994 murder.
Crime
Sean Tyler proved his innocence but the trauma of wrongful murder conviction has become its own sentence
“It’s still a hurting feeling and I don’t think that’ll ever be gone,” Tyler said after he and his brother recently received certificates of innocence in the case 10-year-old Rodney Collins, who was killed by a stray bullet fired between rival gangs in Back of the Yards.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
White Sox Pirates Baseball
White Sox
White Sox make Mike Clevinger signing official
The right-hander returns after making 24 starts for Chicago in 2023.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 