Chicago tortilla factory workers claim victory. Laid-off workers recalled early.

Laid-off workers are claiming victory after Authentico Foods called them back to work April 8, a week earlier than planned.

The tortilla and tamale company laid off 60 factory workers across three production sites as of Monday and planned to resume production April 15. The workers claimed the layoffs were retaliation for organizing after they delivered letters to discuss working conditions.

“I see this as a win for workers. It's representative of our power and our unity,” said Carmen Julia Cruz, translated by José Uribe of Arise Chicago, a workers' rights organization.

Workers rallied in front of the company’s headquarters Monday, calling for a return to work. Machine operator Aldo Jiménez said workers sent the company a “powerful message,” which led to the early return.

“Everything that's happened up to this point has crystallized the fact that our fight is necessary,” Jiménez said as translated by Uribe.

Workers said they will continue to organize for better conditions. They want more competitive pay and for Authentico Foods to "prioritize workplace safety" such as the proper use of chemical agents.

“At the heart of everything, for me, was a desire to be treated with professionalism and respect,” Jiménez said.

Alejandro Castro, CEO of Authentico Foods, said in a statement the company does not “comment on employee concerns and internal company operations.”

“We have an open-door policy through which our employees are welcome and encouraged to discuss and resolve their concerns with management,” Castro said.

The company notified workers of the layoff by handing out letters as they left work March 27. The company cited “an excess of inventory and limited purchase orders for the next few weeks.”

Arise Chicago said the company’s actions may violate employment laws. Workers filed a retaliation charge with the National Labor Relations Board on March 28.

The weeklong layoff without pay was hard on workers, Cruz said. Cruz, who sends money to family in Mexico, said she “struggled to make ends meet.”

“I didn't have the money saved up or the adequate planning to go a week without pay,” Cruz said. “It was a very big impact for me.”

In an email to workers Wednesday, Authentico Foods apologized for the lack of notice. They said the change of course was due to clients requesting expedited delivery and an increase in orders.

“We also want to reassure personnel that every effort is being made to avoid the need for short-term layoffs in the future,” the email said.

But workers worry another layoff will happen.

“We're coming out on the other side of this victorious,” Cruz said. “It's also why it is going to be important for us to continue being united and continuing to organize.”

