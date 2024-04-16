The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Motorcyclist critically wounded in crash on Northwest Side

The man, 20, was riding a motorcycle in the bicycle lane in the 4000 block of West Diversey Avenue when he hit a car turning into a parking lot around 3:30 p.m., Chicago police said. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A motorcyclist was critically wounded in a collision with a car Tuesday afternoon in Belmont Gardens on the Northwest Side.

The man, 20, was riding in the bicycle lane in the 4000 block of West Diversey Avenue when he hit a car turning into a parking lot about 3:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Citations were pending.

