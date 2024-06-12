The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
News Chicago Metro/State

3 children, 2 adults hospitalized in two-car crash in Rogers Park

Officials responded about 6:35 p.m. to West Jonquil Terrace and North Marshfield Avenue for a crash involving two cars and a bicycle.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 3 children, 2 adults hospitalized in two-car crash in Rogers Park
IMG_0238.jpg

One car sits on its side and another is badly damaged Wednesday night at West Jonquil Terrace and North Marshfield Avenue in Rogers Park. Three children and two adults were hospitalized.

Tyler Pasciak-LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Three children and two adults were hospitalized after a car crash Wednesday in Rogers Park.

Police and fire responded about 6:35 p.m. to West Jonquil Terrace and North Marshfield Avenue to a crash involving two cars and a bicycle, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Two children were taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in critical condition, and a third child was hospitalized in critical condition at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, officials said.

Two adults were taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where they were listed in critical condition, officials said. A sixth person refused medical attention at the scene.

According to Ald. Maria Hadden (49th), the driver of one car was “racing” down an alley southbound when the car nearly hit a child on a bicycle, then “barreled” into a car in which a family was traveling in the 1600 block of West Jonquil Terrace.

No other information was available.

Next Up In News
Woman shot, wounded in drive-by attack near Pottawattomie Park
3 deputies shot while responding to home near Dixon, suspect also wounded, official says
Residents near Douglass Park offer mixed reactions to Riot Fest's move
3 wounded in Chicago Lawn shooting
Secretary of state brings the DMV to the driver
South Korea's Lotte Hotels & Resorts brings its lifestyle-brand hotel to the Loop
The Latest
World Series - Cleveland Indians v Chicago Cubs - Game Five
Cubs
Cubs announce schedule for Ryne Sandberg statue dedication ceremony
The statue is set to be unveiled on the 40th anniversary of the “Sandberg Game.”
By Maddie Lee
 
Caleb Williams
Bears
In the battle among Chicago's pint-sized teams, the Bears stand tallest
Just because they’re closest to a championship doesn’t mean they’re close.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Caleb Williams
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue podcast: What Caleb will do this summer
Patrick Finley and Mark Potash break down Caleb Williams’ summer plans on the day the Bears start their break.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Cubs Rays Baseball
Cubs
Cubs' Craig Counsell on Cody Bellinger before three-run home run: 'I think the best is yet to come'
Bellinger’s homer lifted the Cubs above the Rays in a 4-3 win Wednesday.
By Maddie Lee
 
Sun Fever Basketball
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Experience on U.S. women's basketball's side as they prepare to compete for eighth straight gold medal
Every member of the 2024 roster has won either an Olympic or World Cup gold medal, with a combined 15 Olympic medals between the 12 players.
By Annie Costabile
 