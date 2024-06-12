3 children, 2 adults hospitalized in two-car crash in Rogers Park

Three children and two adults were hospitalized after a car crash Wednesday in Rogers Park.

Police and fire responded about 6:35 p.m. to West Jonquil Terrace and North Marshfield Avenue to a crash involving two cars and a bicycle, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Two children were taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in critical condition, and a third child was hospitalized in critical condition at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, officials said.

Two adults were taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where they were listed in critical condition, officials said. A sixth person refused medical attention at the scene.

According to Ald. Maria Hadden (49th), the driver of one car was “racing” down an alley southbound when the car nearly hit a child on a bicycle, then “barreled” into a car in which a family was traveling in the 1600 block of West Jonquil Terrace.

No other information was available.