Wednesday, July 10, 2024
1 dead in crash on I-90 near O'Hare

About 4:30 a.m., state troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the outbound lanes of I-90 near Cumberland Avenue, Illinois State Police said.

A person was dead following a crash July 10, 2024 on Interstate 90.

A person was dead after a crash early Wednesday morning on I-90 near the Norwood Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 4:30 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on the northbound lanes near Cumberland Avenue, Illinois State Police said.

One person involved in the crash was dead on the scene, state police said. Their age or gender wasn’t immediately available. No other injuries were reported.

All traffic was being diverted to Canfield Avenue as of 7:15 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.

