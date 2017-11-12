23-year-old man dies after being shot in Chicago Heights

A 23-year-old man died Saturday evening after he was shot in south suburban Chicago Heights.

Michael Overall was shot in the head at 19th Place and Chicago Road in Chicago Heights, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Overall, a University Park resident, was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn at 5:26 p.m. Saturday, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Chicago Heights police did not immediately respond to a request for information about the shooting.