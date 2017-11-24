Police: 23-year-old man killed in Lawndale shooting

A 23-year-old man was shot to death Friday evening in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago Police.

About 5:05 p.m., he was in the 1500 block of South Ridgeway when a person walked up to him, fired shots and ran away, police said.

The man was struck in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.