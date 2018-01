24-year-old man shot in finger in Englewood

A 24-year-old man was shot Sunday morning in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

He was walking about 4 a.m. in the 7300 block of South Halsted when he heard a shot and was struck in a finger, according to Chicago Police.

The man took himself to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said. He was being uncooperative with police and would not provide additional information on the shooting.