25-year-old woman reported missing from West Lawn

Chicago Police are looking for a 25-year-old woman who has been reported missing from the West Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Arely Tapia was last seen Wednesday and was missing from the 3700 block of West 66th Place, according to police.

Tapia, described as a 5-foot-2, 185-pound Hispanic woman, was last seen near the 3900 block of West 63rd, police said. She was wearing a light blue jean jacket with a black tank top and blue jeans.

Tapia has shoulder-length black hair with blond tips.

Police said she may “appear to be in need of medical attention.”

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.