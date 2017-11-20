28-year-old man shot during robbery in Austin

A 28-year-old man was shot during a robbery Monday evening in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

He was walking about 6:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Augusta when two males approached him and demanded his money, according to Chicago Police.

One suspect who was armed with a gun took the victim’s money, and a physical altercation ensued, police said. The armed suspect broke away, stepped back and fired one round at the man, striking him in the arm.

The man took himself to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, and was then transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.