28-year-old man shot in Grand Boulevard

A man was shot Saturday night near the former Robert Taylor homes in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood on the South Side.

The 28-year-old was struck in the abdomen about 5:35 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Federal Street, Chicago Police said.

He was taken by paramedics to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.