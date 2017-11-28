3 Chicago men charged with stealing cars from Elmhurst, Villa Park

Three Chicago men were charged Tuesday with stealing cars and burglarizing garages Monday morning after over 20 unlocked garages and cars were burglarized in west suburban Elmhurst.

At 5 a.m., officers responded to the area of 600 Fay for a report of a person in a garage, according to a statement from Elmhurst police.

Officers spotted two vehicles leaving the area and tried to stop both cars, police said. The vehicles sped off and crashed into a marked squad car in front of 429 W. Ave.

The men inside got out of the cars and ran off, police said. Officers then searched the area and found three men at 463 W. North Ave., North Ave. and Ridgeland, and in the 400 block of West Avenue.

Officers discovered the vehicles were stolen from Villa Park and Elmhurst, police said. A loaded handgun was also recovered from one of the men and a fourth suspect still remains at large.

Tyrone Wilson, 19, Deanthony Webb, 23, and Deonte Daniel, 21, were all charged with three counts of burglary and possession of a stolen motor vehicles, police said. All three men have been taken to DuPage County Jail.