3 displaced in Naperville house fire

Three people and their pets were in need of shelter early Friday after a fire destroyed a home in west suburban Naperville.

A resident called 911 shortly after 3:45 a.m. to report a fire their home in the 800 block of Whispering Hills, according to a statement from the Naperville Fire Department.

Firefighters found light smoke and fire in the attic of the second-floor bathroom and the blaze was extinguished and confined to the area, the statement said. The house was rendered uninhabitable.

Three residents and their pets were evacuated and the American Red Cross was called to provide assistance with housing, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.