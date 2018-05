3 found dead in Winfield home: police

Three people were found dead Monday morning at a home in west suburban Winfield, police said.

Officers were called about 6 a.m. to the home in the 500 block of Jefferson Street and found the three bodies after forcing entry to the home, according to Winfield Police Chief David Schar.

“The investigation is in its early stages, however we do not feel there is an ongoing threat to the community,” Schar said.

Police did not release further details Monday afternoon.