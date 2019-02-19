3 hurt in rollover crash on I-65 in NW Indiana crash

Three people were injured in a rollover crash Monday night on Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana.

At 9:55 p.m., an 18-year-old Chicago man was driving a 2009 Hyundai south on I-65 near Lowell when he veered off the roadway, according to Indiana State Police.

The Hyundai then barreled into a ditch and rolled over multiple times before coming to a rest in an open field, state police said. The vehicle was totaled in the crash.

The 18-year-old suffered a head injury and his two passengers were also hurt, state police said. They all refused medical treatment at the scene.

The teen was cited for a learner permit violation and driving with expired license plates, state police said.