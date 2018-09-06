3 injured in head-on crash in Pilsen

Three people were injured, one critically, in a crash Wednesday night in the Pilsen neighborhood on the South Side.

A 53-year-old man was driving his car northeast when he struck a southbound SUV head-on about 8:40 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Canal, according to Chicago police.

The man suffered head trauma and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was in critical condition, police said.

The 43-year-old woman driving the SUV and her passenger, a 35-year-old woman, were both taken to Mercy Hospital for observation. They were in good condition, police said.

The man was issued a citation for failing to yield the right of way, police said. The Major Accidents Unit was investigating the crash.