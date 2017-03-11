3 men charged with using skimmer on Naperville ATM

Three men have been charged with financial crimes for attaching a skimming device to a west suburban Naperville ATM.

Alin Doina, 48, of Elk Grove Village; Dorin Marchidan, 47, of Glenview; and 43-year-old Adrian Popa of Glenview, were each charged with a felony count of continuing a financial crimes enterprise, according to a statement from Naperville police. All three of them were arrested Wednesday.

Authorities in Naperville started receiving reports in June that local victims’ debit cards were compromised and that cash had been withdrawn from their accounts, police said. Further investigation revealed a skimming device attached to a Naperville ATM recording card numbers and PINs.

Doina, Marchidan and Popa are accused of stealing more than $25,000 in cases related to the Naperville ATM, police said. They are also suspected of committing similar crimes in Wilmette, Carol Stream and other suburbs.

Marchidan’s bond was set at $30,000, according to DuPage County sheriff’s office records. Popa’s bond was set at $15,000, while Doina’s was set at $10,000. All three men were expected to appear in court again Nov. 14.