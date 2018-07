3 officers treated for smoke inhalation after fire in Hermosa: police

Three Chicago Police officers were being treated for minor smoke inhalation after responding to a fire Wednesday night in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The officers responded to the fire at 10:56 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Pulaski, according to preliminary information from police.

The Chicago Fire Department could not be immediately reached for more information.

No other injuries were reported.