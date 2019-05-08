3 shot, 1 killed Tuesday in Chicago

One person was killed and two more wounded Tuesday in shootings across Chicago.

Just before 6 p.m., a man was shot and killed in Garfield Park on the West Side.

He was standing on the front steps of a residence in the 3900 block of West Congress Parkway when a car pulled up and someone inside began shooting, Chicago police said. The shooter drove off in a dark-colored Nissan sedan.

The man, 28, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to his back, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality. Area North detectives are investigating.

Earlier in the afternoon, a man was injured in a shooting in Roseland on the Far South Side.

The 18-year-old was standing at 3:05 p.m. in the 100 block of West 111th Street when someone in an unknown vehicle pulled up and fired at him, police said. He was struck in the left thigh and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

Area South detectives are investigating.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a 16-year-old boy was shot in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

The teenager was walking about 1:15 a.m. in the 4300 block of South Rockwell Street when a male approached him and fired shots, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left hip, and his condition was stabilized.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

On Monday, nine people were shot and two of them killed in gun violence across Chicago.

