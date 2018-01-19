3 teens charged with stealing vehicles, using them in armed robberies

Three teenagers have been charged with felony robbery after they were taken into custody in connection with a string of robberies from the Near North Side to Kenwood.

The three boys, ages 15, 16, and 17, stole unattended vehicles and then used them in armed robberies, Chicago Police said.

The youngest was charged with felony counts of robbery and theft, the 16-year-old was charged with felony robbery and the 17-year-old was charged with felony aggravated possession of a stolen vehicle and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle, police said.

Their names were not released because they are juveniles.