3 wounded in Lawndale shooting

Three men were shot early Sunday in Lawndale on the Southwest Side.

The men were standing outside a home in the 1500 block of South Kenneth Avenue about 12:50 a.m., when someone started shooting from across the street, Chicago Police said. All three were hit with gunfire, and were taken to Stroger Hospital by paramedics.

A 45-year-old was hit in the abdomen and was transported in serious condition, police said.

A 36-year-old was shot in the leg and arm, and a 33-year-old was shot in the leg, police said. Their conditions had stabilized.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.