3-year-old riding tricycle struck and killed in Joliet

A 3-year-old boy was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in southwest suburban Joliet.

Shortly before 4 p.m., Mateo Alvarez was riding a tricycle in the 600 block of Landau Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle, the Will County Coroner’s office said.

Alvarez was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, where he was pronounced dead at 3:52 p.m., the coroner said. A preliminary autopsy Thursday found the boy had died from injuries related to the accident.

Joliet police did not immediately respond with information.