36-year-old man missing from Austin

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 36-year-old man who went missing Thursday from the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Gregory Dampeer was last seen Thursday in the 5100 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Dampeer was described as a 6-foot, 160-pound black man with a medium complexion, gray hair and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a black jogging outfit.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.