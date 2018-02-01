36-year-old man missing from northwest Indiana

Police are looking for a 36-year-old man who went missing last month from northwest Indiana and could be in Chicago.

Thomas Dinneen, who goes by the nickname Tommy, was last seen Jan. 24 in Hammond, Indiana, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

He was described as a 5-foot-9, 170-pound white man with a fair complexion, brown hair and blue eyes, police said. He is known to frequent casinos and drinking establishments.

Police said Dinneen may be despondent and in need of medical care.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.