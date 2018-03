36-year-old man shot, critically wounded while walking in Woodlawn

A 36-year-old man was shot and critically wounded while walking in the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood.

The man was walking about 3:30 a.m. in the 6600 block of South Drexel when someone fired shots, striking him multiple times, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.