4 armed robberies reported in Gresham: police

Police are encouraging Gresham residents on the South Side to be aware of their surroundings after four armed robberies were reported in April.

In three of the four incidents, the robbers approached the person on the street, showed a gun, demanded property and searched the person’s pockets before running away, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

In the fourth incident, the robbers approached the person from behind, beat them and took property before fleeing on foot, police said.

The armed robberies happened:

At 7:19 p.m., April 3 in the 600 block of West 87th Street;

At 8:59 p.m., April 6 in the 8700 block of South Peoria Street;

At 9:30 p.m., April 7 in the 8600 block of South Halsted Street; and

At 8:15 p.m., April 8 in the 8700 block of South Vincennes Avenue.

Police said there are two to four men involved in the robberies. They are described as being between ages 16 and 19, 5-foot-8 and 6-foot-2 and 130 and 150 pounds. They were wearing hooded sweatshirts in assorted colors, and one was said to be wearing a red-and-white track jacket, police said.

Two of the men were reported armed, one with a silver handgun and one with a black hand gun, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.

Gresham has also experienced a rash of gun violence this month. Just before 7 p.m. on April 1, a 34-year-old man was shot after answering the door, and two women were shot and killed April 2 after finishing their shift at Walmart.

