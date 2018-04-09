4 charged with gunning down couple in Little Village

Three men and a boy were charged with shooting two people Saturday evening in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 31-year-old man and 52-year-old woman were walking about 9 p.m. in the 2500 block of South Drake when the group of four males walked up to them and someone opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder, while the woman was shot in her lower back, police said. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions stabilized.

Everyone in the group was arrested, and officers recovered a weapon, police said.

Manuel Barocio, 25, of the Little Village neighborhood; 18-year-old Fernando Pena, of the Portage Park neighborhood; 23-year-old Jesus Figueroa, of the Little Village neighborhood; and a 17-year-old boy were each charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, police said.

They were scheduled to appear in bond court on Monday, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.