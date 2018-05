4-vehicle crash reported on Lake Shore Drive

A four-vehicle crash was reported Thursday afternoon on Lake Shore Drive near Belmont Avenue on the North Side.

The crash happened about 5:55 p.m. after a vehicle struck a median in the southbound lanes of the 3100 block of North Lake Shore Drive, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

The two left lanes of the drive were closed, police said. It wasn’t immediately known if anyone was hurt.