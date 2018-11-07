Amy Grant has won the 41st District seat in the Illinois House of Representatives, defeating challenger Kathleen V. Carrier, according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.
The Sun-Times endorsed Carrier for the 42nd District Illinois House seat, saying “we need more legislators who will support common sense reforms to help prevent gun violence.”
Carrier is currently a precinct committeeman, serving since 2003. She is also the former chair of both the Wayne Township Democratic Party and the Y.W.C.A. DuPage District.
Grant has been a DuPage County Board member and is running for the open seat in the 42nd District for the Illinois House.
