5 armed carjackings reported in Englewood

Police are warning residents about a rash of armed carjackings this month in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

One or two men have run up to drivers sitting in a parked car or waiting at a stop sign or traffic light, according to a community alert from Chicago police. They pointed a gun and ordered the drivers to step out.

The carjackings occurred:

about 11:50 p.m. Jan. 1 in the 6100 block of South Carpenter;

about 4:14 a.m. Jan. 3 in the 6100 block of South Morgan;

about 5:40 a.m. Jan. 10 in the 5900 block of South Ashland;

about 5:03 a.m. Jan. 13 in the 1500 block of West Garfield Boulevard; and

about 5:28 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 5700 block of South Laflin.

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.