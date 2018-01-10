5 killed, 6 others wounded Tuesday in rash of gun violence across Chicago

Chicago Police officers on the scene where a 17-year-old boy was shot in the face in the 13300 block of Calumet. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Five people were killed and six others were wounded Tuesday in separate spurts of gun violence across Chicago.

The five people gunned down were the latest of 13 shooting deaths in the city in the first nine days of 2018, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. No one was in custody in connection with any of the shootings Tuesday.

The violent night wrapped up with a spate of shootings that left seven people shot — three fatally — over the span of four and a half hours.

The latest slaying happened about 8:30 p.m. when a shooting took the life of one teenage boy and seriously wounded another in a drive-by attack in the West Side Austin neighborhood. The boys, ages 16 and 17, were walking in the 600 block of North Lamon when someone in a passing dark-colored vehicle fired shots, police said.

The younger boy, Damarcus L. Wilson, suffered a gunshot wound to the back, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said. Wilson was pronounced dead less than 20 minutes later. He lived in the same neighborhood.

About half an hour earlier, another man was shot to death in the same neighborhood. The 27-year-old was driving west in the 5100 block of West Adams when someone shot him in the head, according to police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The first shooting in the evening’s string of violence came about 5:15 p.m. when a man was shot to death in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side. The 34-year-old was arguing with someone in the 1900 block of North Albany when the other person fired shots, striking him in the head, according to police. The shooter then drove off in a white vehicle. The man was taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Earlier in the afternoon, a 17-year-old boy was killed about 1:40 p.m. in a shooting near an elementary school in the Riverdale neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to police. The boy was walking in the 13300 block of South Calumet when someone in a gray vehicle fired shots.

Officers responding to a call of a person shot found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he later was pronounced dead. The shooting happened near W.E.B. DuBois Elementary School.

The first shooting of the day happened overnight when a man was killed in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side. The 28-year-old got into an argument with two other males at 3:52 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Garfield Boulevard and one or both of them fired shots, striking him in the chest, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office did not release the identities of any of those victims by Wednesday morning.

A man was also shot on Interstate-57 in the afternoon afternoon near the Far South Side. Troopers responded about 4:15 p.m. to reports of a vehicle being shot up in the southbound lanes of I-57 near 101st Street, according to Illinois State Police.

The 31-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his left thigh after his vehicle came under fire from a dark blue or black passenger van that continued driving south on I-57, state police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in an unknown condition.

Five other people were wounded in shootings throughout the day across the city.