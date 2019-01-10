53-year-old man dies after being struck by van in Jefferson Park

A 53-year-old man has died after being struck by a van last week near his home in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Roy Faust Jr. was crossing the street about 3 p.m. on Jan. 3 in the 4400 block of North Central Avenue when he was struck by the van as the driver turned south onto Central Avenue from Montrose Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Faust was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where died Monday evening, authorities said. An autopsy Wednesday found he died of multiple injuries from being struck by the van and his death was ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The 39-year-old woman driving the van was issued a citation for failing to watch for a pedestrian in the roadway, according to police.