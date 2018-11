7 hospitalized after 2 O’Hare shuttles collide: police

Seven people were hospitalized after two shuttle buses crashed early Saturday at O’Hare International Airport.

At 2:48 a.m., the two buses collided in front of Terminal 5, according to Chicago police. The seven people transported to hospitals all had non-life threatening injuries.

Information on what caused the crash was not immediately available. Chicago police officers at the airport were investigating.