7 shot, 1 fatally, in Tuesday shootings across Chicago

Police investigate a shooting that left one man wounded Tuesday night in the 4000 block of North Mango | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

One person was killed and six people were wounded in shootings between about 5 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The day’s only fatal shooting happened at 9:38 p.m. in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

A 24-year-old man was walking in the 5000 block of South Wood when a masked person approached from behind and fired shots that struck the man multiple times in his upper body, according to Chicago Police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm his death.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

The most recent non-fatal shooting happened at 11:28 p.m. in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

A 33-year-old man was riding his bicycle in the 4000 block of North Mango when someone walking by fired shots, striking him in the arm, police said.

The man was taken to Community First Hospital where his condition was stabilized. He was being transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said.

About an hour earlier, a 21-year-old woman was shot in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The woman was standing on the sidewalk when she heard shots and realized she had been struck in the leg at 10:24 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Harrison, according to police.

She told police she saw the shooters firing from three to four blocks away. It was unclear is she was the intended target, police said.

She was taken to Mount Sinai hospital where her condition had stabilized, police said.

Another woman and a 14-year-old boy were wounded about 20 minutes earlier in a drive-by shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The two were sitting on a porch when a black SUV drove by and someone inside fired shots at 10:06 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Monroe, according to police.

The boy was shot in both ankles and the woman, 18, was shot in the leg. Both were taken to Stroger hospital in good condition, police said.

RELATED LINKS:

At 8:13 p.m., a 37-year-old man was shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The man was standing on the sidewalk in the 4400 block of South Hermitage when a dark-colored SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots, striking him in the back, according to police.

He was taken to a hospital where his condition stabilized, police said.

The first shooting of the day happened about 5 p.m., when a 17-year old boy was shot on the Near West Side.

The boy was in the 2400 block of West Madison when someone started chasing him, according to police. He then heard gunshots and realized he’d been struck in his groin.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.