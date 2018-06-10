7 wounded, 1 critically, during shooting at child’s birthday party in Aurora

Seven people were wounded, one of them critically, when gunmen opened fire early Sunday at a child’s birthday party in west suburban Aurora.

Shortly after midnight, officers responded to a home in the 300 block of West Park Avenue and found six people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Aurora police. A seventh person was driven to a hospital after being shot.

Five men — including a 21-year-old, two 22-year-olds, a 25-year-old and a 28-year-old — were among the wounded, police said. The 21-year-old was listed in critical condition. Two women, ages 27 and 30, were also shot.

Several male shooters, who biked or walked to the home, opened fire during the party, police said. An attendee then returned fire, and the group took off north on Grand Avenue.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Aurora police at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.