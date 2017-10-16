72-year-old man dies 3 weeks after Oak Lawn crash

A 72-year-old man died three weeks after he was injured in a crash in southwest suburban Oak Lawn.

Edward Graney was driving east on 101st Street at 5:37 p.m. Sept. 20 when he disobeyed a stop sign at Central Avenue and struck another vehicle, according to Oak Lawn Police Division Chief Ross Finnelly.

Graney, an Oak Lawn resident, was issued citations for disobeying a stop sign and speeding, police said.

Graney died at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn at 1:41 p.m. Oct. 12, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy found he died of multiple injuries from the crash, and his death was ruled an accident.

No one else was injured in the crash, Finnelly said.