74-year-old missing woman last seen in Washington Park

A 74-year-old woman has been reported missing after she was last seen Monday in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

Ester Morrow was last seen in the 5600 block of South Calumet Avenue, according to an alert from Chicago police.

Marrow was described as a black woman with brown eyes and hair, about 5-foot-9 and 110 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a gray cap; a long, navy blue, down coat; and black Nike gym shoes with a pink logo.

Police said Marrow may appear in need of medical attention and is considered a “high risk” missing person.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.