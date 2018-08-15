80-year-old woman shot in head while sleeping in her West Pullman home

Police investigate a shooting about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 15, 2018 in the 11800 block of South Eggleston Ave. in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

An 80-year-old woman was shot in the head early Wednesday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The woman was inside her home, asleep in her second floor bedroom when shots were fired outside and a bullet struck her in the head at 1:34 a.m. in the 11800 block of South Eggleston, according to Chicago police.

She was taken to Christ Medical Center where she was in serious condition. Her condition had stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.