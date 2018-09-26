‘90210’ pop-up opening at Ironside Bar and Galley in River North

A new pop-up, named Peach Pit After Dark, based on the hit TV show "Beverly Hills 90210," is featured at the Below Deck space at Ironside Bar and Galley in River North. | Provided

Fans of “Beverly Hills 90210” can chow down on a Mega Burger and snag a selfie with Brenda Walsh and Dylan McKay at a new pop-up bar opening Wednesday in River North.

Inspired by the popular ’90s TV show, Peach Pit After Dark opens at 6 p.m in the Below Deck space at Ironside Bar and Galley (546 N. Wells). It will feature peach wallpaper walls and a live DJ spinning records by artists whose songs were featured on “90210.”

When it comes to the menu, guests can order the same Mega Burger from the show’s Peach Pit diner: a beef patty with bacon, cheese, avocado, onions, lettuce, tomato and dijonnaise on a toasted bun. Other offerings include avocado toast, veggie wraps and salads all named for characters from the series.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The menu also features nine cocktails, including a “90210” take on Sex On the Beach called “1 + 1 = 3 … Unless You Use This” (served with a condom on the side), based on an episode from the show.

To document the visit, fans can pose with their favorite “90210” characters at a selfie station, and write on a huge chalkboard wall that asks, “What’s Your 90210?”

The restaurant/bar boasts 26 table seats and 10 bar seats, and is scheduled to be open for the next few months. No reservations accepted.