93-year-old man missing from Indiana in ‘extreme danger’

A Silver Alert has been declared for a 93-year-old man missing from Kokomo, Indiana, who is believed to be in extreme danger.

David “Doc” Gene Smith was last seen about 6 a.m. Saturday driving a Silver 2010 Ford Fusion with Indiana license plate 682XCB, according to Illinois State Police.

Smith is described as a 5-foot-7 white man weighing 150 pounds, who is bald with some gray hair and has green eyes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Howard County Sheriff’s Department at (765) 457-1105.