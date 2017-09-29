96-year-old man with dementia missing from Lake View

Police are looking for a 96-year-old man with dementia who went missing Thursday from the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side.

Roman Salazar was last seen in the 1500 block of West Melrose, according to Chicago Police. He was wearing a green shirt and gray shorts.

Salazar was described as a 5-foot-5, 170-pound white Hispanic man with an olive complexion, brown hair and brown eyes, police said. He speaks mostly Spanish with limited English, and rides the CTA Brown Line.

Anyone with information on Salazar’s whereabouts should contact the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.