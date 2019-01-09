Adler Planetarium offers free admission to government workers during shutdown

With no end in sight for the partial government shutdown, one Chicago institution is offering those affected by the impasse something to do. | Sun-Times file photo

With no end in sight for the partial government shutdown, one Chicago institution is offering some consolation to federal workers who are feeling the pinch.

The Adler Planetarium announced Wednesday that it will offer free admission to federal employees for the duration of the shutdown.

The free general admission pass includes access to all exhibits every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Illinois, around 8,000 federal workers are not being paid during the partial shutdown, the second-longest in U.S. history. While paychecks schedules vary by agency, many federal workers will miss paychecks starting this week.

President Donald Trump addressed the nation Tuesday night, calling on Democrats to end the shutdown by approving funding for his wall at the U.S.-Mexico border. Previous meetings did not prove fruitful.

Furloughed workers who wish to visit the planetarium must show a government ID to receive two free general admission tickets.